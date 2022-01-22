Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison hoofs around comfortably off the road

A locking differential is a game changer for this truck and the hill descent feature is a nice touch that you may not need often but will be sure glad you have it when you need it.

Inside, the special Bison touches are noticeable and appreciated. The ZR2 kick plate greets you at entry. The Bison logo is on the headrest of the front seats and also on the special floor mat. There’s a well-planned wireless charging station for a smart phone near the center console that shows engineers and designer put a lot of thought into the interior. The infotainment system is not the most cutting edge one out there, but it is intuitive and serves its purpose and integrates flawlessly with smart phones. What more could you want?

The back seat of this Crew Cab is cramped, as is the case with most trucks in this segment. If you want knee room and shoulder room, you’d have to move up to a Silverado or just accept that the back seat is fine, but not the most comfortable.

Getting in and out of the Colorado, with the ZR2 lift on it, plus the protective side tube made it a little awkward. Running boards would’ve helped, instead the side tubes interfered with your footing or were something to scrape your shin on.

The standard vehicle price of my tester was $44,200. The ZR2 Bison package added $5,750 to the bottom line and the embroidered headrests and the Duramax diesel engine added another $3,720. All told, the final MSRP jumped up big time to $54,490.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison has an EPA rating of 18 mpg/city and 22 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving, where sadly I stayed on the road and didn’t venture off the beaten path, I averaged just over 20 mpg.

One day I will take a trip out to Yellowstone and the American west and see the amazing bison roam the plains. As an animal lover, this would be a great experience for me. I think naming a mighty, rugged truck like this Colorado after such a great animal as the bison is a great tribute to both machine and beast.

