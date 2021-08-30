Chevy Silverado partners with Realtree for special camouflaged pickup truck

Additionally as someone who is not a hunter nor wears camo, the Realtree Package would be less appealing to me. Although, I thought the camo graphics on the side of the truck and the hood looked sharp and added personality to this Silverado. I could see why it would be something some consumers would want and it definitely added a nice aesthetic to the pickup truck.

The Realtree camo design is splashed on the side of the truck, as well as the hood making it stand out. The black exhaust tips add further eye appeal.

Inside, the Realtree camo pattern continues on the dash and the door panels adding consistency in theme to this truck. Additionally, my truck came with the Z71 package which includes all-weather floor liners. The overall word to describe to this specific truck’s interior is rugged, over lavish. So for those who want a truck to be more durable and mud-worthy, this is it, over some of the luxury-minded pickup trucks out there.

That’s what you get with an outdoor-oriented partnership with a brand like Realtree. It seems like an ideal combination and partnership for Chevrolet.

The 5.3-liter V8 has an EPA rating of 13 mpg/city and 18 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving, mostly in the suburbs, I average 15 mpg.

Base price of the Silverado (before the Realtree package) was $43,700 making it competitively priced. The Realtree Special Edition has a cost of $2,585 and the 5.3-liter Ecotec adds another $1,395. The aforementioned multiflex tailgate costs an additional $445.

The final MSRP of my tester came to $50,270 which still makes it pretty competitively priced for such a special-looking truck.

Taking a truck out into the woods for an outdoor adventure or a hunting trip is something many truck owners covet. That’s why Chevy partnered with the reputable Realtree brand to create this special-edition Silverado. Together it forms a special, unique-looking truck that is rugged and decked out in camo. Plus it has all the perks of a standard Silverado, which is one of the most popular trucks in North America.

2021 Chevy Silverado Crew Realtree