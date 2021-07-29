Clark County 4-Hers: New goat barn floor shows fair continues to improve

Erinn Gibbs, who has shown goats for eight years, is appreciative of the concrete addition for herself and her goats.

“It was first dirt, and every time we would clean it out, the dirt would go into everyone’s eyes and it was horrible,” Gibbs said. “It just means a lot to me, especially because my goats got sick one year because of the dust.”

Others who use the goat barn say that the concrete floor helps create a better atmosphere that is easier to clean.

Adison North, 16, has shown goats for seven years and says she really likes that the concrete floor was put in.

Having a concrete floor means the fair is continually improving, North said. “I love it.”

The goats seem to enjoy the new floor in the Goat Barn Monday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Natalie Cremeens, 17, attends Tecumseh High School and has shown her goats for three years. Cremeens agrees that the concrete floor makes cleaning easier, but she also said it prevents water flooding in the pens, and she believes her goats walk better on the concrete too.

Above all, these 4-Hers recognize the changes happening around them and appreciate the renovations.

“It definitely means a lot, especially how much they care about all the animals individually,” Cremeens said.

“They didn’t have to do that, so it’s nice that they are willing to put in the money and the time to do that for us,” said Caleigh Blanton, 16, who has shown goats for eight years.

Courtney Hilty, 18, has shown goats for four years and says that Clark County has set itself apart from other fairs in the area.

“We’re really appreciative. We’re blessed to have a really nice fair compared to some of the others that you can go to. Clark County is definitely one of the bigger, nicer fairs,” Hilty said. “We are thankful and glad they are able to keep up our barns so that we can keep showing and growing our county.”

One first-year 4-H participant said the renovations make him want to show his appreciation by doing his part.

Darcie Brown, 16, relaxes with her pigmy goat as they wait to show Monday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“That makes me want to take my time and clean it up for them and keep it nice,” Carter Richardson, 15, said.

How to go

The Clark County Fair runs through Friday. Gates open at 8 a.m. Midway opens at noon. Admission is $6, which includes parking and entry into all concerts. Admission is free for children 5 and younger. Rides require tickets, or a wristband purchased separately.

Clark County Fairgrounds are located at 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield.

TODAY

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Election of Board

9 a.m. Peewee Swine Showmanship

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Heritage Center Tractor Show*

10 a.m. County Commissioners Meeting - Arts & Crafts

Noon: Midway opens

1 p.m. Open Class Swine Show

1 p.m. Wood Carver

2 p.m. Jeff Dunmire - CTC Shelter House - Easy Listening

5 p.m. Sea Lion Show

7 p.m. Sea Lion Show

9 p.m. Sea Lion Show

4-8 p.m. Anna, Woody, Stilt Walker

4 p.m. Wood Carver

5:30 p.m. Baked Goods, Art & Wood Carving Auction - Arts & Crafts

6 p.m. Wood Carver

8 p.m. Wood Carver

8 p.m. Wyatt McCubbin - Big Tent

Source: Clark County Fair