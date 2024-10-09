COMMUNITY GEM: Area woman helps children here from around the world

“I really want to implement positive seeds into these kids,” she said.

Arnold in May became the new executive director of Kids in New Directions, an inner-city faith-based afterschool program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. By visiting their homes and listening to their needs, Arnold is able to serve them even better.

Once she overheard a child tell a younger sibling to be sure to eat the food provided by KIND because they didn’t have any at home.

“When he said that, it really hit home,” she said.

KIND is free for kids and operates Monday through Thursday during the school year, while also offering camps during the summer. The nonprofit program offers academic assistance, field trips and Bible classes for all who attend.

KIND is small, but the vision is big, said Arnold, 34, who has been named a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

Around 50 kids participate at the main location in East Dayton, while about ten more are at the Eastmont location. Many of the families, although not all, face challenges regarding food, clothing, health services and communication.

Arnold, who grew up in Huber Heights, has a background in social work, human resources and program management. But she wanted a job with a focus on faith.

Even at her lowest, Arnold said she could depend on God and her church. Now at KIND, she can share God’s peace and joy with the students with whom she works.

“I can’t ask more of a career, truly,” she said.

Silvian Rosario joined the board of KIND earlier this year and said that Arnold is the type of person who sees an issue and rolls up her sleeves to fix it.

“When she walks into a room, there’s an energy that comes with her,” said Rosario, of Centerville.

Arnold also wants to learn more about the backgrounds of the kids she serves, even as she faces language and cultural barriers, Rosario said.

“She wants to understand the stories and the journeys that the kids have been through,” Rosario said.

Arnold didn’t aim to be a community leader, Rosario said, but she is ready and willing to solve a problem set in front of her – and then move on to solve the next. She also sees the small things, going out of her way even to clean the bathrooms.

Arnold has an invaluable combination of being able to both lead and do, Rosario said.

As Arnold works to introduce the organization to more families, she also recognizes the importance of becoming another trusted adult in a child’s life. She credits the help of her staff and their support for the strides they have been able to make.

She strives to be inclusive as she teaches the students life lessons that they can use both inside and outside of KIND, all while embracing her own Christianity and sharing her faith.

“Sometimes all it takes is one little moment,” Arnold said.