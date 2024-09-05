COMMUNITY GEM: Longtime Fairborn banker has been helping others through volunteering for decades

“I lost both of my parents when I was 29 years old,” Farthing said. “I was working in banking then and working with the older customers helped me deal with their deaths.”

But her passion for helping others began decades before when, as a fourth grader, she had a teacher who made a lifelong impression on her. In 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Farthing’s teacher at the time, Florence Martin, asked for her help.

“She taught me how to help other students and to volunteer,” Farthing said. “She was really struggling emotionally on that day, and she turned to me for comfort.”

Farthing went on to build a successful career in banking for 31 years. But she never forgot her teacher and continued to stay in touch, helping her with her personal finances and paying bills as she got older.

Becoming involved in the Fairborn Senior Center was an easy decision for Farthing, who was first asked to join the board 30 years ago. One of her banking customers came in one day and asked her if she’d be interested in joining and becoming treasurer. She served for 12 years before being approached by the then executive director.

“I liked working with the seniors right away,” Farthing said. “Then they asked me to interview for the executive director role and I was hired.”

Now in that position for 18 years, Farthing says she rolls up her sleeves and pitches in whenever and wherever she is needed. She learned to write grants and handle all the finances of the organization. But mostly she loves helping seniors enjoy their older years.

Warren Brown, who nominated Farthing as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem, said she is a compassionate leader and community volunteer.

“Outside of her job she is involved in the Fairborn Historical Society, coordinates Thanksgiving meals at the center and is the co-founder of the ‘Christmas in Action’ program in Fairborn,” Brown said. “These and many more are examples of what makes Ellen a true ‘Gem’ of the community.”

Farthing’s leadership has taken the senior center from a place to gather and socialize to a true service for seniors in the community. The center offers life enhancement activities, education and support groups. They offer transportation to medical appointments, local churches and restaurants and even have an outreach department to help frail and shut in seniors in the community.

“I grew up in Fairborn and this is my home,” Farthing said. “I have a goal of working here three more years but even after I retire myself, I plan to stay involved as a volunteer. This is like home.”