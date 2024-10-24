COMMUNITY GEMS: Students make a difference throughout Dayton

She and others at the Dayton school show just how important service is on Make a Difference Day, which students at the school have participated in for more than 30 years. This year around 300 students, in addition to faculty, staff and alumni, were to volunteer at about 30 sites throughout the community.

“CJ is dedicated to giving back to the Miami Valley, and we want people to know that,” Sadie said.

Chaminade Julienne students have been named Dayton Daily News Community Gems for their volunteering efforts this past Friday and Saturday. Their tasks included hosting a party for nursing home residents, face painting and playing games with children, pumpkin carving, sorting donated clothing, setting up for fall festivals, cleaning and more.

In addition, alumni were to gather to make bag lunches that will go to organizations that serve the homeless.

“Service is part of the culture at CJ,” said Jenna Legg, interim director of ministry and service at the school.

A variety of student groups are serving together, she said, and the service activities give the high school students the opportunity to work with different age groups, from children to older adults.

This is Sadie’s fourth year participating in Make a Difference Day, and she has volunteered with organizations from Habitat for Humanity to the Ronald McDonald House. This year she will assist at a fall party at a retirement community.

Being a team leader allows her to both help her community as well as “to spread the love of service to other people at CJ,” she said.

Volunteering is a rewarding experience, she said. The more she serves, the more she wants to do so in the future.

“I feel more whole,” she said. “You feel good after it.”

Legg said that the school partners with many different organizations, reaching out to them to learn how students can support them not only for Make a Difference Day, but throughout the year. Some groups have been partners for many years. For others, this is their first time.

Juniors and seniors traditionally take on leadership roles. They work with contacts at the sites, plan and organize the project details and recruit fellow students to sign on. By the time students are upperclassmen, Legg said they are actively seeking ways to improve the community.

Part of Chaminade Julienne’s mission is to educate the whole person, Legg said. That includes not only academics, but also becoming a contributing member of society.

“Through service learning, we shape our students to become people of compassion and integrity,” she said.

The school wants to create a culture that extends beyond the walls of its building, and Legg wants others to recognize that the students enjoy giving back and engaging within Dayton.

“I hope the community sees that and comes to know and appreciate CJ students,” Legg said.