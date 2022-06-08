dayton-daily-news logo
County plans to spend more than $20M on road construction projects

Little York Road between North Dixie Drive and Peters Pike, will be closed for approximately 68 days, for a bridge replacement. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Little York Road between North Dixie Drive and Peters Pike, will be closed for approximately 68 days, for a bridge replacement. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Some projects will receive state and federal assistance

Summer road construction projects have started and Montgomery County has plans to spend about $21 million improving the county’s streets and bridges over the next couple of years.

The projects include more than $2.7 million for asphalt resurfacing this year around the county, a $900,000 roundabout at the intersection of Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road and an estimated $4 million Shoup Mill Road reconstruction project that isn’t scheduled to start until 2024.

Paul Gruner, the Montgomery County Engineer, said his office is a little busier this year than usual.

“We schedule projects based on the funding we’re able to get and sometimes in order to get the funding we have to schedule a couple of them in the same year that we maybe wouldn’t otherwise,” he said.

Gruner said inflation is on his mind as the county prepares to bid out some of the future projects. He said the projects that were bid out in late 2021 and early 2022 didn’t see the impact of inflation like the bids that were issued in March. He said one project has to be rebid because it didn’t receive a bid the first time around.

“We had to rebid a couple of projects because the bids came into too high, so we are seeing it just like everybody else is,” he said.

Construction began Monday on a bridge on Little York Road between Peters Pike and North Dixie Drive. The construction is estimated to take about 68 days and a detour has been set up in the meantime.

Gruner said the county has more than 500 bridges which is the most of any county in Ohio. He said there is a lot to keep up with because they are always in need of improvements.

The Montgomery County Commission held a hearing on Tuesday and approved replacing a 90-year-old bridge that takes Airway Road over Lilly Creek in Riverside. The construction for the project is expected to begin in March 2023 and last through November 2023.

“This project includes the removal of the existing bridge and installation of a new reinforced single-span concrete slab bridge,” the engineer’s office said on its website. “A new bridge walk will be constructed atop the south side of bridge. New curb, drive apron, and sidewalk will be installed on the south side of the Airway Road.”

The project will also include a new safety railing, pavement upgrades, new bike lanes and other improvements.

Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice said the projects the county is working on are important.

“Montgomery County is always working to maintain the roads and bridges that residents use every day,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our State and Federal partners, who provide additional funds. This year, we are building the first roundabout on a major road in the County. We try to minimize inconvenience to road users and drivers can assist by using extra caution around work crews to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Construction projects

2022 Asphalt Resurfacing Program: $2,789,690

North Dixie Drive Resurfacing: $1,546,927

Philadelphia Drive Bridge Rehab: $2,595,424

Mad River/Alex Bell Intersection: $926,281

Oxford Road. Bridge: $612,340

Air Hill Road Bridge over Wolf Creek: $355,537

Little York Rodd Bridge: $425,371

2022 Crack Seal Program: estimated $160,000

2022 ADA ramp Improvements: estimated $175,000

Carnation Drive Bridge: estimated $363,000

Huffman Road Bridge over Bear Creek: estimated $983,000

Germantown-Middletown Pike Bridge: estimated $750,000

Lamme Road Bridge over Holes Creek: estimated $2.6 million

Gettysburg Avenue Bridge over Wolf Creek: estimated $1.1 million

Airway Road Bridge over Lilly Creek: estimated $1.7 million

Shoup Mill Road Reconstruction: estimated $4 million

Source: Montgomery County Engineer’s Office

