Here are the major Dayton thoroughfares to be paved this year

47 minutes ago

Dayton plans to repave more than nine lane miles of major thoroughfares this year, including parts of Salem, Irving, West Riverview and Stanley avenues.

The city has selected what sections of arterial and collector streets to resurface based on pavement condition, level of use and whether the improvements will correspond with other infrastructure and community investments, said Fred Stovall, Dayton’s director of public works.

One of the largest projects is the second of four phases of construction to remake Salem Avenue, which began earlier this month and will take about 18 months to complete.

The work will include the installation of new pavement on about three lane miles of Salem Avenue, from North Avenue to West Riverview Avenue, the city said, and other planned improvements include new sidewalks, utility poles and lighting. The city will spend millions of dollars for this phase alone.

But the city also expects to spend about $800,000 on asphalt resurfacing of some other major thoroughfares this year, Stovall said.

This includes Irving Avenue from Brown Street to Shafor Boulevard (1.3 lane miles); Huffman Avenue from Livingston to Smithville (1.25 miles); and Stanley Avenue from Webster to the railroad bridge (1.0).

Also, West Riverview Avenue will be resurfaced from Philadelphia to Rosedale (1 lane miles) and so will Second Street from Patterson to Webster (0.8 miles); North Broadway Street from Harvard to Grand (0.7); and Madison Street from First to Second (0.2).

Bumpy and rundown sections of roadways will be ground down and repaved, using funding from permissive motor vehicle license taxes, state gas taxes and other sources, Stovall said.

