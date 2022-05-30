Here are the major Dayton thoroughfares to be paved this year

But the city also expects to spend about $800,000 on asphalt resurfacing of some other major thoroughfares this year, Stovall said.

This includes Irving Avenue from Brown Street to Shafor Boulevard (1.3 lane miles); Huffman Avenue from Livingston to Smithville (1.25 miles); and Stanley Avenue from Webster to the railroad bridge (1.0).

Also, West Riverview Avenue will be resurfaced from Philadelphia to Rosedale (1 lane miles) and so will Second Street from Patterson to Webster (0.8 miles); North Broadway Street from Harvard to Grand (0.7); and Madison Street from First to Second (0.2).

Bumpy and rundown sections of roadways will be ground down and repaved, using funding from permissive motor vehicle license taxes, state gas taxes and other sources, Stovall said.