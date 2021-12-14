dayton-daily-news logo
About 26 residents displaced by fire at Dayton apartment complex

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Approximately 20 adults and six children were displaced after an apartment complex in Dayton overnight, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Norman Avenue. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the building.

Crews found a fire in the basement’s utility area, according to the fire department. All the occupants were evacuated.

Firefighters used rapid fire suppression tactics to keep the fire primarily contained to the basement and with minor spread to the first floor, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is helping residents displaced by the fire.

A damage estimate was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Kristen Spicker
