Anne’s Spot: Inside Dayton’s Van Buren Room, a cozy classic cocktail bar

Located in the Oregon District, off 5th Street, the Van Buren Room sits quietly for those who venture beyond the stretch of bars. Beyond the bustle of pedestrians, the sound of a food truck generator, and the echo of live local music, there is the quiet calm of an upscale yet approachable cocktail bar nestled within the neighborhood.

The Van Buren Room began as the home of the Belle of Dayton Distillery, which produces rye whiskey, bourbon, rum, vodka, and gin.

The distillery originally began operations separately from the Van Buren Room when Ohio liquor laws made it difficult for distilleries to fully welcome the public. Prior to 2016, distilleries were largely prohibited from serving their own spirits by the glass on-site, limiting where and how guests could experience locally made liquor.

That changed with the passage of House Bill 351, which allowed distilleries to obtain permits to serve their distilled spirits and other alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises, placing Ohio’s craft distilleries on equal footing with local brewpubs and wineries.

Following this decision, the Van Buren Room opened to the public in 2018, featuring a cozy bar with seating for about 50. It gave Belle of Dayton a place to highlight its spirits the way people tend to enjoy them most: mixed thoughtfully, served without rush, and enjoyed in a space that invites you to stay a while.

What stands out most is how intentional everything feels behind the bar. The bartenders aren’t just following a laminated recipe card; they’re constantly testing, tasting, and adjusting drinks as the seasons change. Ordering doesn’t feel transactional, either. It often starts with a quick conversation about what you like (or don’t), and from there, you’re gently guided toward something that fits.

“We’re trying to create a space that feels like stepping back into the golden age of cocktails, a time before Prohibition when bartenders were true specialists, focused on craftsmanship and balance,” said Mike LaSelle, co-owner of Belle of Dayton and the Van Buren Room. “It’s about honoring that era while keeping the experience warm, approachable, and timeless.”

It really does feel like a blast from the past while entering the bar. (I say that as if I were part of the past; I was born in 1996). Or at least what I would imagine the past to look like. It’s possible it’s the slower pace or the way the space invites conversation rather than distraction. But honestly, I think it’s the conversational environment that keeps customers coming back time and time again.

If you are looking to learn more about the spirits distilled at the Belle of Dayton, they offer a distillery tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays for $10 per person. Tours include a guided tasting and are for guests 21 and older. The guided tour includes tastings of all Belle of Dayton products and is perfect if you are trying to decide what should go on your at-home bar cart.

This is a parking column right? Okay, now for the parking. The Van Buren Room features its own parking lot. Parking for all.

HOW TO GO:

What: Van Buren Room

When: 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays

Location: 122 Van Buren St., Dayton, OH 45402

More info: belleofdayton.com/pages/van-buren-room-cocktail-bar