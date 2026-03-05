Why Fifth Street Brewpub feels like Dayton’s go-to neighborhood hangout

When I’m going out in March, I’m really looking to settle in. One day feels like spring, the next feels like winter again. Maybe it’s really spring. Maybe it’s just a preview. Either way, it is the kind of month that calls for a steady spot (Get it, Anne’s Spot?). But in the meantime, I’ll settle into a local brewery.

This March, we’re taking a look at the parking centered around Dayton’s coziest spots.

When I think of a comfortable room to have a beer, Fifth Street Brewpub is one of the first places that comes to my mind. On a warmer day, you can sit outside on their patio and enjoy a beer in the sun. On a cooler day, you can settle into the taproom for an evening of trivia.

Fifth Street Brewpub opened in St. Anne’s Hill in 2012, inside a historic building that dates back to 1856. The brewpub offers a variety of craft beers, wine, a curated selection of cocktails, and food for both lunch and dinner. Founded by neighbors, it has always been a place where the community can gather.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What makes Fifth Street especially suited for this cozy March energy I’ve spoken into existence is the way it encourages you to stay. It’s a place to spend time with friends and neighbors. The taproom invites conversation, whether with a stranger or a friend, over trivia debates, or with the staff about what’s going on around town. The sense of history pairs naturally with a slower evening.

The brewery is unique, as it is one of the few co-op breweries in the country and the first in Ohio.

The co-op structure also shapes the atmosphere in a way you can feel. Because members have a voice, the space carries a sense of shared ownership. It is less about turning tables and more about a place to spend time. Regulars chat at the bar. Staff members remember names. You are not just having a beer. You are contributing to something local and ongoing. It’s a place where locals can proclaim, “I own part of a brewery!”

Anyone can become a member of the brewery with a one-time lifetime membership fee of $125. By joining, members can vote for the board of directors, receive discounts, including a penny beer on their birthday, and gain exclusive access to special events and experiences.

The brewpub continues its role as a community space through its Fifth Street Gives Back program. Every Thursday, the taproom selects a local nonprofit and donates 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds to support their work.

When I think of cozy, I think of calm. If your friends and family are looking for a calmer night out that is still close to downtown, but outside the Oregon District, Fifth Street is the place to go.

“Okay, now, Anne, where do I park?” While they do have a parking lot off of Henry Street, it is quite small, so I’d suggest parking on the meterless street. There is adequate street parking all throughout St. Anne’s Hill. But the best spots are directly next to the brewpub on Henry Street. If you are up for a short walk (2 min.), there is a large free parking lot between the Dayton Liederkranz Center and The Ugly Duckling.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking. You can reach her at anne@gopara.co.

HOW TO GO:

What: Fifth Street Brewpub

When: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays

Location: 1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: fifthstreetbrewpub.com