Upgraded menu, rotating cocktails, live music and pizza at Oregon Express

What I just described could be any Friday or Saturday night at Oregon Express. The sound of live music and the aroma of (Dayton-style) pizza fill the air. I can taste it right now (yum).

As we wrap up the month after Dry January, I wanted to spotlight one of Dayton’s most family-friendly and versatile restaurants and bars.

On any night of the year, you may see a packed house with a DJ one evening and a quiet acoustic set the next. You may even see a cake decorating class. With the option of private rentals for the community, you could potentially stumble upon a graduation party or maybe even a karaoke-filled room.

Known for its rooftop view of the Dayton skyline, Oregon Express is a great place to spend time with loved ones. (February is the month of love — right?)

“Come be a part of something! Whether you are alone or with friends or family, you’ll have a good time. The feel is relaxed, comfortable, community-centered, and, most importantly, fun. At The OE, we want you to leave better than you came,” says co-owner Laura Zeller.

Laura and her husband purchased Oregon Express in October 2023. The couple’s dream was to open a bar and restaurant serving simple yet classic food. They wanted a downtown Dayton venue that could host live music and include a rooftop patio.

Since acquiring the restaurant, the couple has upgraded the draft system with a new beer cooler, lines and six taps, including Guinness on draft. In addition to the upgraded draft system, you can find a seasonal cocktail lineup that changes quarterly.

This January, the restaurant launched a new menu curated by Ashley Ashbrook that still includes its famous pizzas (with monthly pizza specials) but significantly upgrades its salad offerings, including in-house dressings and new appetizers such as bruschetta (pesto or goat cheese) and caprese.

Okay, this is a parking column after all. “Where should I park, Anne? They don’t have a parking lot!”

While they do not have their own parking lot, they are well within walking distance of the parking lot next door to Omega Music (less than a 1-minute walk). While this parking lot is free until 4 p.m., the lot owners enforce a strict policy requiring payment after 4.

I’d suggest you park on the street instead.

The Oregon District has bountiful street parking (no meters). If you prefer metered parking, there is metered parking on St. Clair and Patterson (a 3-minute walk away). One of my favorite places to park is the street behind the Arby’s. No meters, and it’s very seldom people think to park there, so you won’t have to worry about parallel parking — just drive right in.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking. You can reach her at anne@gopara.co.

HOW TO GO:

What: Oregon Express

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Location: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton, OH 45402

More info: oregonexpressdayton.com