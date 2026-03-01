Wayne and Clover is a cozy corner of historic South Park

You order, grab a seat for “just a minute,” and then it happens: you get pulled into a conversation. One story turns into another. Neighbors connecting over a cup of coffee.

Your to-do list? You’ll take care of it on Sunday.

It’s officially March, and when I think of March I think of bundling up in a cozy blanket with a warm cup of coffee or tea. Although I will say the cold came a bit early this year. Regardless, we will be showcasing all of Downtown Dayton’s most cozy spaces in March.

To start, Wayne and Clover.

Wayne and Clover is located in the historic South Park neighborhood in the space which was formerly known as Ghostlight Coffee. A fun fact about me is that I worked at Ghostlight for five years (2017-2021) and was the manager for quite a while.

Ghostlight was always known for having a cozy atmosphere where you could sit down, have a beverage, and get to know your neighbor as you maybe shared a couch or a seating area.

Wayne and Clover still holds that same spirit with just with a little more space to spread out.

Under the leadership of Josh Stucky and Tim Farquhar, the first floor of the Wayne Avenue building has been thoughtfully reimagined. What were once separate spaces, including a former Bottle Shop, and a law office, are now seamlessly connected.

Five new rooms have been added. The rooms are complete with inviting furnishings, brighter lighting, and a cozy (rentable) library. There’s even an additional restroom. The walls feature permanent pieces from local Stivers School for the Arts Students.

The coffee shop has expanded its pastry program to feature baked goods from Salt Block, including their well-loved biscuits, along with vegan pastries from Birdie’s Bakehouse and Bae’s Bakery Cheese Divas. Each pastry pairing perfectly with a cup of ContempoRoast coffee.

Each month, Wayne and Clover partners with a local charity through its Coffee for Good program.

“Coffee for Good is a program where we highlight a local nonprofit each month,” Stuckey said. “Proceeds from special events and sales go directly to their cause. We’ve made it easy and fun to support our friends in the community. We started the program in December and have already given more than $2,500.”

The perfect place to chat with friends, hide out on a snowy day, or cozy up with a good book, Stucky says, “Wayne and Clover is a cozy community center for friends, family, and aficionados of great coffee!”

Okay so now let’s chat about the parking. While the cafe is outside of the downtown core in the historic South Park neighborhood. South Park is primarily street parking. But do I have news for you! They have a parking lot! *Get it? Because this is a newspaper? Ah?*

And if that’s not enough, there are also great meterless street parking options throughout the neighborhood. So whether you’re dropping in for a quick to-go coffee or planning to cozy up with a good book, parking is easy.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking. You can reach her at anne@gopara.co.

HOW TO GO:

What: Wayne and Clover

When: 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 1201 Wayne Ave, Dayton

More info: wayneandclover.com