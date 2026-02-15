Anne’s Spot: The Silos is a cozy winter escape in Dayton

Anyway, when I’m longing for warmer days, one of the first things that pops into my head is the outdoor space at The Silos.

All summer, the American Yard is overflowing with the happy sounds of kids laughing, the soft tumble of feather bowling balls, and the energy of free exercise classes for the community.

Steps away, Little India is buzzing with first dates and friends connecting over a beer. Tucked away, European Alley is home to a small, cozy group locked into a game of UNO. I know I’m thinking of it every snow day.

While we’re all dreaming of summer, The Silos offers a cozy indoor space where you can settle in and spend time with friends and family during these cold months. Handicap-accessible, with two floors of seating, there’s room for everyone to ride out the snowstorm (oops, I don’t mean to manifest that).

The moment you walk into The Silos, you’re met with a space that is literally alive. More than 100 plants are growing in the space. When The Silos first opened, they skipped the traditional ribbon-cutting and instead cut and propagated a plant for each business.

Each plant serves as a physical representation of that business’s growth.

“The space is a vibe. Surrounded by plants and relaxing music. An urban jungle to hang out with friends, daily or even on a date. There’s something here for all,” said Dalton Van Winkle, Silos manager.

This living space makes it the perfect place to break up with dry January. In addition to its 16 Ohio local taps, they strive to use as much local product as possible, including their base spirits, which are centered in the Dayton and Miami Valley area.

The Silos’ newest partnership is with Guided By Mushrooms. Together, they’re using cordyceps and reishi mushroom extracts to create super drinks that help promote both concentration and relaxation.

The cocktail program features seven cocktails that rotate each season, and all seven are created collaboratively by The Silos’ own bartenders. Van Winkle said they aim to deliver real depth of flavor while keeping the menu affordable and approachable, with a wide range of options from wine to THC-infused drinks. Even the most expensive item on the menu is just $9, making it the perfect spot for an affordable night out. And yes, the parking is even free.

Not into cocktails? No issue.

They have mocktails, including four seasonal, rotating craft options. And of course, you can’t forget the incredible food vendors inside The Silos, perfect for pairing with whatever you’re sipping on.

The food vendors inside The Silos make it the kind of place you can bring a whole group, and everyone can still get exactly what they want. Whether Uncle Bob is craving BBQ, Grandpa wants a burger and fries, Cousin Stacy is hoping for noodles, and your friend is looking for something a little lighter, you can all grab something different and still sit together and spend time as a group.

The vendor lineup includes Nood Bar, Kung Fu BBQ, The Burger Bistro and Fête.

“But Anne, they don’t have a parking lot. Where should I park?” No worries. There aren’t meters around The Silos, and the meterless street parking is bountiful. The City of Dayton even added additional street parking nearby on First St. before the bridge. My personal favorite place to park when I go to The Silos is on Pond Street.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking. You can reach her at anne@gopara.co.

HOW TO GO

What: The Silos

When: 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays

Location: 810 E. First St., Dayton

More info: .silosdayton.com