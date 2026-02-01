Joui Wine elevates Dayton’s wine scene with sips, community and connection

It’s also a reminder that going out isn’t just about the drink in your hand. It’s about the places that make it worth leaving the house (in the bitter cold), and lately, Dayton’s wine scene has been doing exactly that.

And honestly, as a city, I’ve felt like we’ve been overdue for an upgraded wine scene for a while. But recently, it finally feels like we’re building one, thanks to the work places like Joui Wine.

When Joui first opened I was so excited — I mean excitement probably isn’t the right word, Elated? Overjoui(ed)?

That excitement has only continued to grow over time from the weekly tastings, to their wine club to the special events they put on like “Night School”. This spot has truly become an integral part of the community.

“I think the most special part of Joui Wine is the community that we have built together,” said Lauren Gay owner of Joui Wine. “Yes, it centers around folks that have a passion for wine, but it’s bigger than that. It’s people finding a connection, a place to unwind and exhale, and having a social network of people that genuinely care about each other.

“I see the same faces at the bar each week for our tastings. Yeah, they are learning and getting nerdy about wine, but they are asking about that job promotion, or about how they are weathering the government shutdown, or how their vacation went. It’s centered around wine, but it’s much bigger than wine.,” Gay said.

The moment you step into Joui, it feels joyful. The walls have pops of color. The cocktails have playful names like “Venus in Blue Jeans” and “Passing Through Pottsfield.” But what matters most is this: the staff never makes you feel inadequate for not knowing a ton about wine.

I can’t even count how many times I’ve bopped in, walked up to the counter, and said, “I’m making ‘xyz’ for dinner tonight. What wine would go with that?” Every time, they’re genuinely excited to help. They’ll suggest a few options in different price ranges, explain the differences, and make it easy to leave with something that fits what you’re looking for.

For those who love wine already or are looking to grow their wine knowledge they offer a wine club aptly named “The Dose”. The Dose has two tiers: two bottles a month for $45 or four bottles for $90. Members get 50% off weekly tastings, plus rotating perks like 10% off retail during wine shows, discounts on wine dinners, and early access to special events and limited releases.

Joui Wine also hosts “Night School” events throughout the year, where a local guest leads a casual, community-style lesson on a topic they’re passionate about. Upcoming Night School dates and details are posted on Joui’s website.

Okay, now for parking! In addition to the bountiful metered spots surrounding Joui (free on evenings and weekends), there are three nearby options within a block: the Stratacache lot and garage, a $5/day surface lot accessible from 3rd or St. Clair, and the Library parking garage, which is perfect if you want to grab a glass of wine after picking up a book.

HOW TO GO

What: Joui Wine

When: 2-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday

Where: 117 E Third St., Dayton

More info: jouiwine.com