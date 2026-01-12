Jumping into 2026 at a locally owned gym

When I started my quest to try every boutique fitness gym in Dayton, (I have a spreadsheet to prove it, *available upon request*), I wasn’t sure if fitness would be fun. I was never one for gym class. I have painful memories of 4th grade PE with a substitute teacher saying “Okay everyone line up for dodgeball” and BAM, last one picked — every. time.

Naturally, this put a ding in my feelings toward fitness. Yet as I grew older (to my current ripe age of 29) I realized that if I did not use my body, I will lose my body.

So in 2025 I made the new year resolution to be active the whole year and set a goal of attending every boutique fitness gym in the Dayton area. On my quest, Space Three was the second gym I have visited.

The moment I stepped inside this gym, I felt welcome. Located in the heart of downtown, it truly has something for everyone. The class offerings include bootcamp, Pilates, weightlifting, barre and TRX.

In addition to these core classes, the gym offers a variety of creative adaptations. These include Heroboard (a Pilates-style class), Barre Bounce (barre on a trampoline), Suspended Barre, Axle (using a single large dumbbell) and Power Lift (focused on multiple smaller weights). The gym also offers both traditional Pilates and Power Pilates options.

So … something for everyone.

One thing I’ve been super impressed about at Space Three is the wide range of individuals who attend class there.

“More than a fitness studio, Space Three is a community in the heart of Dayton — where every class, every body, and every age is welcomed, supported, and celebrated,” says Space Three owner Lindsay Deck.

Let me tell you first-hand, this is true. I’ve been so inspired to meet individuals of all walks (and ages) of life who get their move on at Space Three downtown.

But isn’t boutique fitness expensive? Long story short, yes.

But what isn’t?

We all invest in things we love and care about whether that be a nice brunch on Fifth Street, Esther Price Chocolates or a Killer Brownie at Dorothy Lane Market. The beautiful thing about those investments is we not only get something out of them for ourselves - but because we are supporting local businesses we give something back to our community.

Now let’s take a look at the pricing. New clients can purchase a 5-class pass for $69, bringing the cost per class down to $13.80 (regularly $25 per class). Discounts are also available through class subscriptions. With a subscription, classes can be as affordable as $13.62 per class, or you can opt for an unlimited membership for $169.

Okay now for the biggest question of all: “But it’s located downtown, Anne. They don’t have a parking lot, where should I park?”

Directly in front of the studio on St. Clair there are 2-hour parking meters that are free on weekends, as well as before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on weekdays. If you prefer to avoid meters, Wyandot Street is just two blocks away and offers free, meter-less parking.

A city owned parking garage in the Oregon District is also located a few blocks away, with parking available for just $1 after 6 p.m.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking. Reach er at anne@gopara.co.