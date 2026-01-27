Last year, a popular pierogi sale in Dayton sold out. Here’s how to get in on it this year

Miami Valley Meals is a nonprofit organization based in Dayton, Ohio, that was founded in 2020 as an emergency response effort during the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a short-term solution has grown into a long-term hunger relief program focused on turning donated and rescued food into nutritious, chef-prepared meals for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

Miami Valley Meals operates through a partner-based distribution model. Food is donated by community partners, prepared by Miami Valley Meals’ team of professional chefs, and distributed free of charge to local nonprofit organizations, which then serve the meals to those in need.

The organization currently distributes an average of about 4,000 meals per week through a network of roughly 50 nonprofit partners each month, helping strengthen the region’s existing support systems while reducing food waste.

Annually the MVM team and volunteers come together to make and distribute the pierogi. What once began as a family tradition has become a MVM tradition. The fundraiser began in 2024 inspired by Board Chair Ricia Ballas whose family connection to pierogi brought the idea for the event.

“Handmade pierogi are the ultimate comfort food, and a real labor of love,” said Ballas. “It’s a joy to see this cherished tradition come to life through Miami Valley Meals, and even more meaningful knowing every dozen sold helps support our neighbors right here in the Miami Valley.”

The 2025 edition of the pierogi fundraiser brought in more than $12,000 for the organization. Proceeds from the 2026 event will benefit their work transforming donated and rescued food into nutritious, chef-prepared meals distributed free of charge to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

“At Miami Valley Meals, we believe that food is love,” said Taylor Naragon, Communications Manager at Miami Valley Meals. “Participating in Pierogi with a Purpose is a delicious way to make a difference and support Miami Valley Meals’ year-long work to provide comfort, convenience and dignity to those experiencing food insecurity.”

MORE DETAILS

Miami Valley Meals Pierogi will be available for purchase at miamivalleymeals.org Feb. 4-18 or until sold out.

Pre-ordered pierogi will be available for pickup on Feb. 20, 26 and 27 at Miami Valley Meals, 428 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton. Orders will not be taken on-site and must be submitted ahead of time through their website.

Miami Valley Meals chefs recommend preparing the frozen pierogi by boiling them first, then pan-searing with sauteed onions and serving with a garnish of sour cream and fresh chives.