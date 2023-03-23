Man indicted accused of ramming car, driver at Dayton gas station

A man indicted Thursday is accused of ramming a car and its driver with his vehicle Sunday after getting into an argument with the stranger at a Dayton gas station.
Ronnie Eugene Falls Jr., 36, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault and failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Falls reportedly got into an argument with a man unknown to him on March 12 at the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave.
“Witnesses stated the suspect rammed the victim’s car and then chased the victim around in his car after the victim hit the suspect’s car with a metal pipe,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
When the person in the second vehicle got out and attempted to pick up the metal pipe, Falls struck the other man with his vehicle, according to court records.
Falls left the gas station but later was arrested at his residence.
An attorney is not listed for Falls, who is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
