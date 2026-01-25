Anne’s Spot: Natural Foods Plus and Juice Caboose Dayton ... a fresh (squeezed) take

I quickly learned from my travels that I truly enjoy a rotating lineup of ramen, hot pot, boba tea, acai bowls and fresh squeezed juice.

During the year 2015, all of those staples were pretty difficult to find in Dayton. In 2016, I started making the trek to Columbus once a week to indulge in most of these items. That was until 2019, when I discovered several options close to home. One of those being Natural Foods Plus and Juice Caboose.

“Natural Foods Plus and Juice Caboose has proudly served the Dayton community for 30 years, and we’re honored to be one of the original wellness destinations in the area. Long before health foods became mainstream, we’ve been committed to helping people take control of their health through education, real food options, and quality wellness products,” said Mark Gardner, store manager.

So what is it about fresh squeezed juice, or a cold smoothie that really captivates our attention?

In my opinion, it’s how it makes us feel. First of all, we all love a little treat. Second, It’s scientifically proven that giving your body the correct fuel helps us feel better. Third, on a hot day it’s just simply refreshing.

Okay, all of those are obvious. What’s really the thing that makes us invest in our health through juice or smoothies? Well, it’s functional. Functional in a way that you can grab a juice to drink while you go grocery shopping, or pick your child up from soccer practice.

Snagging a juice or a smoothie will never require you to meal prep for multiple hours on a Sunday. It will never require you to enjoy the taste of kale or even really make any large changes to your lifestyle. Both juice and smoothies are quick, portable, and feel like self care.

“We offer a full smoothie menu with options for every lifestyle and goal whether someone wants a classic like our strawberry banana smoothie, a more filling meal replacement smoothie, or one of our customer favorites like the Turquoise or Emerald Treasure.

“Customers can also customize their smoothies with 20 booster options, including popular add-ins like ginger. We also have cold-pressed juices for anyone looking for a clean, refreshing boost and an easy way to add more nutrition into their day. In addition, we carry a variety of sea moss options, which have become a popular wellness supplement for many customers. One of our top sellers, especially during cold and flu season, is our Super Tonic, which many customers love adding to their routine for immune support while trying to keep the germs away.” Gardner said.

While I love trying juice bars when I travel — what’s even better is having one that’s a part of our daily routine. I love the feeling of ordering a purple passion smoothie and perusing the aisles of the health food store while I wait.

“At Natural Foods Plus, we always tell people that health is wealth, and our goal is to help the community not only start their wellness journey, but stay consistent and truly reach their goals.” Gardner added.

While juice won’t make us a whole new us (Let’s be real, a quick fix does not exist). It can be a small choice in our day that makes us feel better, think clearer, and move throughout our life with more energy.

Okay, so this is a parking column right? I have great news for all of you: They have a parking lot with multiple entries from several streets. Plenty of parking for all.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking.

MORE DETAILS

Natural Foods Plus is located at 2901 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton with easy parking, and the hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.