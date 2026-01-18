Rinse Athletic Club: Where riding to the beat builds community

Something about me is — if it’s free, it’s for me. Whether it’s the Dum Dum’s at the bank, or the donuts at a neighborhood meeting, I’m excited about it.

So I signed up.

When you first show up to a cycle class there are a lot of moving parts (haha — get it?). I digress.

But seriously, the first time you walk in — you sign a waiver. Then someone on the team will help you get situated on the bike. There are three adjustments to make on the bike: the height of the seat, the distance of the seat from the handlebars and the height of the handlebars.

Someone will guide you through the different options as people have different preferences when setting up on the bike. Next you’ll grab some weights. Generally I’ve seen most folks grabbing 2- or 3- pound weights, but some folks are very strong and opt for 5- or even 7-pound weights.

Next you’ll clip into the bike.

Don’t have cleats? No issue there. You can wear regular sneakers.

Each bike has holsters for you to slide your shoes in so you don’t need to commit to cleats the first time you visit (although, in my opinion, using cleats is a much better experience).

From there the class will begin. Each class, and really each instructor, has their own vibe, but the Rinse formula remains the same for all the cycle classes. Class runs for 45 minutes, and includes one song for arms (that’s what the weights are for), one song just for you and what you need (not riding to the beat of the music), one song that’s a final push and then a cool-down.

Generally the first class you take can feel overwhelming — I mean I spent two paragraphs really setting the scene. According to Bike Forum, it takes about six classes to get into the routine of spin class. From first hand experience, I can say — this is true. However, 15 classes in and I’m hooked.

Kari Coffindaffer, Rinse Cycle owner, explained it this way:

“I think our biggest differentiator is our philosophy of putting how something feels ahead of how it looks — we don’t have mirrors, we cue movements based on how it feels in our bodies, etc. We believe strength is built from reconnecting the brain to the body. Beat based exercise has also shown to have huge mental health benefits as well.”

So what does Rinse Cycle cost? New riders can try a one-week unlimited pass for $20. Monthly unlimited memberships can cost $150, with a first-month promotional rate of $99 and a three-month minimum commitment. For added flexibility, class packs are available: single classes for $20, a 5-class pack for $90 and a 10-class pack for $170. There is also a $12 weekday lunch class option.

And finally, parking. Rinse has its own parking lot, shared with nearby businesses including Mid Day coffee/Good Impressions Cocktail Bar and Old Scratch Pizza. There is also ample street parking available on Catherine Street.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking. Reach er at anne@gopara.co.