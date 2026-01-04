Anne’s Spot: It’s a new year, and I’m trying to be a new me

Credit: Courtney Haas Credit: Courtney Haas

But, I did reach my goal of being active for the entire year.

Why did I only make it to five? Well, because I absolutely loved three out of those five gyms. In the next few weeks I will be taking a look at each gym I loved — what they have to offer the local community, and most importantly, where you should park when you visit.

This week I’m featuring Speakeasy Yoga at 510 E Third St. When I think of it, I think of the incredible aroma in the studio, the warm hug of a heated class during a snowy day, the relaxing river during their annual free yoga at Riverscape and the short nap at the end of each practice, oh, I mean the Savasana.

All kidding aside, this is the first year I’ve taken yoga seriously — taking a class at least every two weeks. Yoga helps by stretching what’s tight, strengthening what’s weak and giving the body a chance to slow down and reset. I’ve loved yoga over the past year because it’s adaptable to every skill level. Every class I’ve been a part of has been incredibly diverse, men and women, young and old.

Credit: Courtney Haas Credit: Courtney Haas

I’ve been to several community classes where young children have taken part.

“Yoga itself creates a space where people of all ages can find a style of practice that meets them where they are, and fosters opportunity to gain strength, healthy mobility and a calmer, more balanced state of mind,” said Speakeasy Yoga owner Tori Reynolds.

Over the summer I started a spreadsheet with information on all of the free community fitness available in the Dayton Area. (Can you tell I love a spreadsheet?) Speakeasy Yoga provided a large portion of those classes to the community. They offered classes at Riverscape, The Silos and the Dayton Arcade. They also continue to offer free community yoga at the Arcade, with upcoming winter classes scheduled for Jan. 31 and March 7. I started attending these classes 2 years ago and overtime fell in love with the practice which eventually led me to the studio.

If you’re looking to get started with yoga, the studio makes it pretty approachable. It has a two-week unlimited intro pass for $40 year-round. Through the end of January, there’s also a one-month unlimited option for $69. After that, monthly memberships typically range from $110 to $130, depending on the length of the commitment.

Credit: Courtney Haas Credit: Courtney Haas

In addition to yoga, the studio also offers rotating pop-ups like mat Pilates and barre, along with pay-what-you-can meditation, full moon candlelight yin, and a monthly chakra flow. Those are offered alongside their regularly scheduled System and Sculpt classes.

Okay now for the biggest question of all - “But it’s located Downtown Anne, they don’t have a parking lot, where should I park?”

Right in front of the studio on East Third Street, there are back-in parking meters just steps from the door. If backing into a space isn’t your thing, you can find traditional metered parking a little farther down East Third with only a short walk.

If you’re okay walking about two blocks (roughly three minutes), there’s free, unmetered parking on East Second Street near Sears Street. And if you’d rather park in a lot, the affirming St. John’s Church across the street offers paid parking for a small fee.

The studio also has an interactive parking map on their website, which is helpful if you like to know exactly what you’re getting into before you go.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events and places where she can always find parking.