Deputies investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash about 7:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns Road and Hollansburg Sampson Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevy Cobalt driven by a juvenile was traveling eastbound on Hollansburg Sampson Road. The juvenile failed to yield at the stop sign at Hollansburg Sampson Road and Jaysville St. Johns Road. The juvenile was struck by a dark blue Ford F-150 driven by Clifford Strange, of Greenville, Ohio, which was traveling southbound on Jaysville St. Johns Road.