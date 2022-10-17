Domestic disturbance call in Franklin leads to high-speed chase into Springboro

Police were dispatched to 138 Highridge Court for a domestic disturbance. Before police arrived on scene, it was learned that the suspect, Michael J. Scott, had an active domestic violence warrant out of Hamilton County with cautions for prior violent offenses and could be armed and dangerous.

Police saw the suspect vehicle traveling from Stadia Drive onto Second Street, then into the Emerald Edge Apartment Complex. When the officer activated his overhead emergency lights, the driver, Scott fled past the officer, onto eastbound Second Street. The officer lost sight of Scott’s vehicle as he pulled onto Second Street.