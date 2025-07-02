Harrison Twp. man guilty on all charges in 2023 murder, shooting

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced July 22.

The charges stem from a shooting late Dec. 6, 2023.

At around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a house in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue after a woman called 911 and said she had been shot in the mouth, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Police found a man shot in the head, later identified as 35-year-old Dominique Battle, and a woman who had been shot multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Battle was pronounced dead at the scene, and medics took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said following the shooting.

According to the affidavit, investigators found video showing Jackson walking in and out of the house.

“Phone records confirm that the defendant called the victim multiple times before he arrived and walked in,” the affidavit read. “The defendant was arrested after the living victim picked him out as the shooter.”

Jackson denied that he was at the house on the night of the shooting, court records showed.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.