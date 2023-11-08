Early results show Harveysburg residents voting not to dissolve village

In very early, partial results, Harveysburg residents were voting to keep the village’s corporate powers, according to the Warren County Board of Elections.

In early voting, residents voted 60% to 40% against a measure to surrender the village’s corporate powers, according to the Warren County Board of Elections.

Harveysburg residents upset about a new permit and inspection fees approved in August opted to fight town hall by placing a question on the Nov. 7 general ballot proposing the surrender of the village’s corporate powers, to dissolve the village which was founded in 1829.

With a population of about 554 residents that includes 443 registered voters, this question could be the most important ballot issue those voters will decide. If the village is dissolved, it would be absorbed into Massie Township.

Tax levies failing in early voting

Also on the ballot in Harveysburg were a pair of five-year tax levies, a 2.5-mill police levy and a 2.5-mill general operating levy. Both levies, which expire Dec. 31, 2023, are on the ballot for renewal and are also asking for a 0.5% increase. Village officials said passage of these levies are critical to providing services to residents.

In early voting, the operating levy was being rejected by a vote of 53.1% against to 46.9% for, according to unofficial results from the Warren County elections board.

The proposed police levy was also failing by a unofficial vote of 56.25% against to 43.75% for, in early results.

In the November 2022 general election, voters rejected both levy renewal requests for general operating and police services.

In the mayoral race, early voting had Jonathan Funk, 51, leading Christian Foster, 53, by a vote of 57.1% to 42.9%, according to unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

In early voting for the three-way race for the two open council seats, Patrick Bennett, 63, had 41.03%; Richard Verga, 85, had 30.77%; and incumbent council president, Mark Tipton, 67, with 28.21%.