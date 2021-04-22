EDUCATION TODAY: Cincinnati State plans return to full in-person course schedule for fall 2021

Middletown instructor, Robert Wanless, who has taught English Composition and First Year Experience courses for 3 years, said, “Students who are taking introductory classes really need the in-person learning environment that the classroom provides because I can provide coaching along with teaching. As students develop better writing skills, online classes provide an option for those students who have time constraints, such as a job or family.”

Students at Cincinnati State will also have the option of receiving tutoring, writing center support, academic advising and other academic support services either on campus or remotely.

Molly Burton, a Business Management major, said, “Courses like sociology and microeconomics are best to take online, because the hands-on learning component isn’t as heavy. During the pandemic when my courses went to online, I was nervous that I would have difficulty adjusting to tutoring and academic advising. But it turned out better than I anticipated and I was able to attend multiple online tutoring sessions which helped me understand the concepts. Overall, for courses in my program, I prefer in person classes, due to the in-depth discussion between my instructor and classmates.”