EDUCATION TODAY: Cincinnati State plans return to full in-person course schedule for fall 2021

After more than a year of mainly online classes due to the COVID pandemic, Cincinnati State Middletown is planning for a safe return to a full, in-person course schedule for the fall 2021 semester. The plan is based on the continued success of the national COVID-19 vaccination roll out.
“Our faculty, staff and students have done a magnificent job of dealing with COVID,” said Robbin Hoopes, provost of Cincinnati State. “In person instruction is how we ensure students have the high level of training and hands-on skills they need to be successful in the workforce. Hands-on learning experience when combined with co-op experiences provides skills so students can seek immediate employment upon graduation.”
This fall, students will continue to have the option of taking a number of courses at Cincinnati State online. Students will also have the new option of taking many general education courses either in person or in a “live web” format in which the student is remote but can interact with a live classroom on a regular schedule.
Kyrie Harris, a Pastry Arts major, is taking an in-person marketing class at the Middletown campus.
“I enjoy sharing personal experiences with my classmates in a classroom environment, particularly at the Middletown campus which has smaller class sizes,” she said. “I learn better from face-to-face lectures because the discussion helps me understand and remember the material.”
Middletown instructor, Robert Wanless, who has taught English Composition and First Year Experience courses for 3 years, said, “Students who are taking introductory classes really need the in-person learning environment that the classroom provides because I can provide coaching along with teaching. As students develop better writing skills, online classes provide an option for those students who have time constraints, such as a job or family.”
Students at Cincinnati State will also have the option of receiving tutoring, writing center support, academic advising and other academic support services either on campus or remotely.
Molly Burton, a Business Management major, said, “Courses like sociology and microeconomics are best to take online, because the hands-on learning component isn’t as heavy. During the pandemic when my courses went to online, I was nervous that I would have difficulty adjusting to tutoring and academic advising. But it turned out better than I anticipated and I was able to attend multiple online tutoring sessions which helped me understand the concepts. Overall, for courses in my program, I prefer in person classes, due to the in-depth discussion between my instructor and classmates.”