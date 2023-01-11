BreakingNews
Man killed in shooting during Harrison Twp. break-in ID’d
Tractor trailer fire closes 2 lanes on I-70 East in Englewood

Englewood
27 minutes ago

ENGLEWOOD — A tractor trailer caught on fire along along eastbound I-70 near Englewood Wednesday morning, briefly shutting down the highway.

A call came in at 9:33 a.m. about reports of a tractor trailer on fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post dispatch. An initial alert indicated three tankers were requested.

As of 10:45 a.m., the right two lanes of I-70 East were closed near state Route 48.

Explore67 cars stolen in one week in Dayton; Here’s why thieves are targeting Kias, Hyundais

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

We will update this story as more information is available.

