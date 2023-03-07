Fifth-grade boy dies in Warren Co. culvert drain accident

He loved playing outside and was especially fond of swinging on the playground equipment. Wade also liked playing video games on his Xbox, Pokemon, Hot Wheels, and Legos. His favorite extracurricular was fishing with his dad, the obituary said.

Wade “will be remembered for his love of monkeys, lizards, and toy skeletons during Halloween, his beloved dog, Captain, and his sweet smile, which he always seemed to display,” it said.

He is survived by his parents, Ryan Boswell and Nicole Boswell; his sister, Samantha Boswell; and grandparents, Susan and Mark Valiante and Don and Judy Boswell.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Celebrant Brian Bennett will be leading the service.

In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Wade’s love of swinging on the swings at school, contributions in his memory are encouraged to be made to the Wayne Local Schools Playground Project, 625 Dayton Road, Waynesville, OH 45068.

According to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office incident report, first responders were called by a parent about 6:15 p.m. Friday to East Ohio 73 near Township Line Road and Carter Drive for a missing child. A parent found the boy’s iPad on the driveway, according to the report.

The person who called the Warren County Communications Center expressed worry that the boy may have fallen into a nearby creek, according to the report.

The report said after first responders performed a water rescue, they pulled the boy out of the water, and he was not breathing. Responders began performing CPR on him in an effort to revive him. The sheriff’s office changed the incident from a missing child to a drowning investigation.

As deputies took photos and videos at the scene, they saw a whirlpool that formed over the inflow end of the pipe underneath the driveway, the report said.

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s South Campus in Springboro, where he was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not determined the cause and manner of the boy’s death. The case remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.