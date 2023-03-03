High water reported in area as heavy rain leads to flood concerns

Motorists who encounter water on roadways or “high water” or “road closed” signs are urged to follow the National Weather Service public safety campaign to “Turn Around. Don’t Drown.”

Fast moving water is powerful; 6 inches can knock over and carry away an adult, 12 inches can carry away a small car and 18 to 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks, according to the NWS.

The best way to stay safe from flooding is knowing the difference between watches, warnings and advisories, as defined by the NWS.

Flood or a Flash Flood Watch means the potential exists for flooding to occur. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it’s possible.

Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood prone area, move to higher ground immediately. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or already happening. You will typically see flood warnings issued in areas located along larger rivers, but can be placed in other areas too.

Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is expected, but not to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to a situation that may be threatening to life and/or property.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER