Four easily forgotten road trip safety tips

As the world gradually emerges from a pandemic that put travel on the back burner for billions of people across the globe, people anxious to get away from home may finally feel comfortable seeking getaways that don’t involve air travel. If the open road beckons you in the months ahead, the excitement ahead can make it easy to overlook certain safety measures. The following are four easily forgotten safety measures to keep in mind as you head off for parts unknown.

1. Have your vehicle serviced before hitting the road. The pandemic significantly affected people’s driving habits. Millions of people spent the pandemic working remotely, and many have continued to do so even after being vaccinated. Total driving distances fluctuated throughout the pandemic. For example, the Federal Highway Administration reported that the total distances driven in July 2020 had declined by 11% compared to the same month a year earlier. That decline was more drastic according to figures examining total distances driven in April 2019 and April 2020, when driving had decreased by 40% compared to a year earlier. Though driving may have increased as the pandemic wore on, it’s still a good idea for drivers to have their vehicles serviced before a road trip. Request a full tune-up that includes an oil change, a battery check and a tire rotation. These services and other maintenance tasks like fluid refills can reduce the likelihood of breakdowns and reveal any issues that might make driving less safe.