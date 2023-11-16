Franklin pays tribute to police dog Fury, who was killed in crash

More than 100 police officers from southwestern Ohio and beyond, many with their K-9 partners, filled the parking lot outside the New Vine Community Church on Thursday to pay final respects to Franklin Police K-9 officer Fury.

The memorial service with police honors was given for the K-9 who died in the line of duty in a traffic crash Saturday morning. The two officers in the cruiser were injured, but were treated and released at a local emergency room.

The service was led by Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger, the chaplain for the Franklin Fire & EMS Department, and featured a slideshow of photos of Fury at work and at play.

One poignant moment during the service was when Fury’s son, also a police K-9 from Greenfield, Ohio, was brought in by his handler, Greenfield police Chief Jim Oyer and walked past Fury’s remains. The 15-month-old K-9, named Nitro, is Oyer’s third dog.

“My heart goes out to the family and the (Franklin) department,” Oyer said. “They’re like kids and they become part of the family.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Franklin Capt. Brian Pacifico agreed, saying Fury was like a son in the family of his handler, Officer Alex Butler. And while Pacifico said Fury enjoyed playing with his Kong toy, he had another side too. “Fury scared the hell out of me,” Pacifico said, adding that he loves dogs, but Fury would come into his office, seemingly taunt him with stares, then walk out.

Pacifico said after the crash Officer Butler insisted he stay with the dog when Fury was transported to MedVet, before getting checked out at the local emergency room. Butler said, “I’m not leaving my dog,” according to Pacifico. He said Butler was following the 10 commandments of K-9 handlers and not leaving the dog to face this alone.

Pacifico said Fury was born Jan. 2, 2020 in the Czech Republic and was purchased by Southern Ohio Police K-9 in April 2021 to begin his initial training. Butler selected Fury to be his partner in May 2021 and trained with the K-9 that summer.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Fury was patrol-certified, which includes apprehension, building search, article search and area search. The K-9 was also a certified narcotics detection dog.

Fury recorded 109 vehicle searches with one resulting in the seizure of 10 kilos of cocaine. The K-9 performed 22 tracks, 27 warrant assists, seven building searches, 24 apprehensions without having to bite a suspect, 16 school sniffs, 13 article searches, one area search and numerous demonstrations throughout Warren County, according to Pacifico.

In addition, Fury assisted with the seizure of 20.58 grams of heroin, 10,022 grams of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, 224.7 grams of methamphetamines and 27 THC vape cartridges.

Franklin Mayor Brent Centers said Fury worked tirelessly to protect the city and its residents and that his legacy will live on. Police Chief Adam Colon said all dogs go to heaven and Fury is there, adding that the K9 was the guardian of Franklin police.

Franklin communications dispatchers did a final radio call for Fury marking Saturday as the end of his watch. “Rest in peace Fury. We got it from here,” the dispatcher said.

Following the service, the K-9s and their handlers lined up for the final walk by Butler, who carried the K-9′s remains with his family to the head of the procession. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard gave the K-9 a 21-gun salute, a bugler played “Taps,” followed by the Hamilton County Police Association’s Pipe and Drum Corps playing “Amazing Grace.”

The lengthy procession went to downtown Franklin where another fire truck had raised an American flag near the Franklin police station and proceeded on East Fourth Street, where residents gathered at street corners and students at Franklin High School stood in front of the building.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham