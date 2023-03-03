Franklin to cut staff and teachers next school year; and proposed additional cuts if May levy fails

Explore Franklin schools assess next steps after voters reject tax levy

The district’s five-year forecast was reported after voters rejected a substitute, five-year 13.39-mill operating levy by a margin of 55% to 45% last November. The Franklin school board reviewed its five-year forecast that was forwarded to ODE.

Substitute levies do not raise tax rates on existing taxpayers, but allow the district to see revenue growth in future years, as the levy’s tax rates are applied to any new construction. Had the levy passed last November, it would have generated about $7.75 million a year for the district. The cost of the levy would have been $465.91 per $100,000 in property value.

The school board has again approved placing a five-year, 13.92-mill substitute levy on the May 2 ballot. If voters approve, the levy will generate $7.75 million a year and will cost a property owner $488 per $100,000 of property valuation, according to the county auditor’s office.

The Franklin district has already made cuts but further budget constraints and cuts can have a signiﬁcant impact on this, Sander said.

Hawley said the district is projecting a positive cash flow through fiscal year 2024, which is through June 30 of that year. However, if the renewal levy is not approved by voters in 2023, Hawley said the district would see a negative balance by the end of fiscal year 2025, and could lose nearly 21% of its revenues by the end of fiscal year 2027.