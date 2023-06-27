X

Hamilton man bound over to grand jury in fatal Franklin shooting

A Hamilton man accused of shooting and killing a Lebanon woman at a Franklin apartment complex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and will have his case considered by a Warren County grand jury, according to court records.

According to Franklin Municipal Court records, Elijah Malik Thomas, 26, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is accused of shooting and killing Katelyn Puckett, 23, of Lebanon, at the Emerald Edge Apartments in Franklin.

Thomas had entered a plea of not guilty and bail had been set at $1 million. He remains in custody at the Warren County Jail.

According to Franklin police, officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. June 18 to Boulder Drive at the apartment complex off East Second Street (Ohio 73), where they found a woman shot multiple times who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Warren County Jail

Lt. Brian Pacifico said Thomas allegedly fired multiple shots at the woman before he fled on foot. Thomas was arrested around 9:35 a.m. June 18 after a traffic stop in Franklin and was taken into custody without incident, Pacifico said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call detective Amanda Myers at the Franklin Division of Police at 937-746-2882.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

