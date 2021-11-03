dayton-daily-news logo
Huber Heights preschool closed today due to water main break

Huber Heights
By Kristen Spicker
35 minutes ago

A Huber Heights preschool is closed today due to a water main break.

Studebaker Preschool and the Studebaker Central Office are both closed, according to Huber Heights City Schools.

“Due to a significant water main break, Studebaker Preschool and Studebaker Central Office will be closed today, Wednesday, November 3rd,” read a post on the district’s website. “There will be no school today for preschool students and all staff based at the Studebaker Central Office building will work remotely.”

