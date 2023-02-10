Huber Heights school board approves $1.7M in budget cuts, tables larger cost-savings proposal

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights school board voted Thursday on two cost-savings proposals aimed at improving the district’s financial status, which administrators say is at risk based on upcoming years’ projected deficits.
The board’s decision was to approve a $1.7 million budget cut, which will go into effect during the 2023-2024 school year, and will include some cuts to administration, classified personnel, and anticipated hiring, as well as the reallocation of federal grants, and reduction of funding for things like after-school tutoring and staff training. The vote for approval was 5-0.
The board decided unanimously Thursday to table a larger $2.4 million budget cut proposal, which would only come into play if the 8.12-mill tax levy, set to appear on the May 2023 ballot, is rejected, according to Superintendent Jason Enix.
This proposal includes more staff cuts, plus a recommendation to double pay-to-play fees for extracurricular activities.
