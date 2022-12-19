BreakingNews
Reds pitching legend Browning dies at 62
Juvenile admits to school threat at Warren County Career Center

By
10 minutes ago
Judge suspends commitment to state facility, places youth on probation after plea change

A 17-year-old boy admitted to leaving a threat in the boys restroom at the Warren County Career Center on Oct. 12 which required a large police presence and the school to be locked down and prompting an early dismissal of students.

The youth changed his plea during a pre-trial hearing from denial to admission to the single charge of delinquency by way of inducing panic-school grounds, a second-degree felony.

Superintendent Joel King said the timing of the threat was at the end of the lunch period and there were lots of kids coming in and out of the restrooms, which are located off the commons. A Warren County Sheriff’s K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported. It was also the first threat at the school this year, officials said.

During last month’s hearing and plea change, Judge Joseph W. Kirby accepted the new plea and adjudicated the youth as a delinquent child.

Kirby ordered commitment to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center for 90 days. The youth was credited for 12 days served and the balance was suspended upon condition the youth complies with all orders of the court. He also suspended commitment to the Mary Haven Youth Center and released the youth from the Mary Haven SOS Program, again upon the youth’s compliance with court orders.

Kirby also suspended placing the youth in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services in a secure facility for an indefinite term, a minimum period of one year and a maximum period not to exceed the juvenile attaining the age of 21 years. That was also suspended on condition that the juvenile complies with all court orders and with the laws of the state of Ohio.

In addition, Kirby ordered the youth to write an apology letter to all of the responding agencies and forward to the probation department. The youth was also ordered to complete a mental health evaluation; complete a drug and alcohol assessment; complete 50 hours of community service; submit a DNA specimen to the probation department; have no access to weapons; submit to random drug/alcohol screenings; pay court costs; placed on probation; must attend school everyday with no school suspensions or unexcused absences; and termination of GPS monitoring.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

