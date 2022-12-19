Juvenile admits to school threat at Warren County Career Center

The youth changed his plea during a pre-trial hearing from denial to admission to the single charge of delinquency by way of inducing panic-school grounds, a second-degree felony.

Superintendent Joel King said the timing of the threat was at the end of the lunch period and there were lots of kids coming in and out of the restrooms, which are located off the commons. A Warren County Sheriff’s K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported. It was also the first threat at the school this year, officials said.