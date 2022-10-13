No arrests made in Warren Career Center threat investigation

He said after discussions with the sheriff’s office, it was decided to resume classes on Thursday at the main campus on Ohio 48 and at the Atrium Campus. The sheriff’s office also provided more support to both campuses on Thursday.

King started his duties as WCCC superintendent on Aug. 1.

As a precaution on Wednesday, the WCCC campus at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown also was placed on lockdown, officials said.

A Sheriff’s K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported.

“The person who did this will be held to account,” said Melissa Boggs, WCCC marketing and communications director. “We take this and any threat to the school, staff and students very seriously.”

She said this is the first threat incident at the school this year.