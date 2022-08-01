Kelley named president, CEO of United Way of Greater Dayton

“I have been honored to spend the last 30 years serving the county commissioners, our partners, and the citizens of Montgomery County,” said Kelley. “Together, we’ve developed programs and services to make our community a better place.”

On behalf of the United Way Board, “We are thrilled to be working with Tom as the new president and CEO,” said Board Chair Rafi Rodriguez. “We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the path ahead for United Way.”

Kelley said he looks forward to working at the non-profit.

“United Way has a long-standing critical role identifying gaps, facilitating solutions, and garnering resources to meet needs in our community. I look forward to moving from my many years as a United Way volunteer and partner into my next role leading the organization in collaboration with the United Way Team/Family throughout this region.”

Kelley is a graduate of Central State University and is the recipient of a number of community awards and accolades.

UWGDA is a nonprofit organization serving the three-county region of Montgomery, Preble, and Greene counties. For more information, visit dayton-unitedway.org.