Lebanon appoints new fire chief

Ryan Dipzinski has been appointed as the new chief of the Lebanon Division of Fire.

“Ryan has done an outstanding job as the interim fire chief, and I am excited to continue the progress that is being made in the division under Ryan’s leadership,” said City Manager Scott Brunka. “Ryan has displayed good leadership, communication and dedication to the community, all of which are essential for the position.”

A total of 21 candidates applied for the fire chief’s position, according to city records.

Dipzinski has more than 20 years of firefighter/paramedic experience. He has served as battalion chief for the city since 2017 and was appointed as interim fire chief in April. During his time as battalion chief, Dipzinski was instrumental in establishing division policies and the Standard Operating Guidelines, as well as implementing and overseeing the division’s training program.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in business management and social sciences. Dipzinski has earned several professional certifications, including Ohio Fire Officer I, II and III, and is a graduate of the Xavier University Leadership Program. In 2019, Dipzinski completed the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.

During his career, Dipzinski worked a couple of years as a part-time Lebanon firefighter/paramedic and as a full-time firefighter/paramedic with the Miami Twp. Division of Fire and EMS. He was promoted to fire lieutenant with what became a fire lieutenant/company officer with the newly created Miami Valley Fire District in Montgomery County.

He succeeds former chief Steve Johnson, who stepped down a few months ago to become a battalion chief with the Miami Valley Fire District. Johnson served as Lebanon’s fire chief from November 2016 through this spring.