Lebanon down to three finalists for fire chief

The three finalists, Ryan Dipzinski, Charles Rielage and David Dion Rosenberger, participated in an assessment center evaluation conducted last Thursday by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, according to City Manager Scott Brunka. He said a written report is being prepared by OFCA on how each of the three finalists performed in that evaluation process.

“There will likely be final interviews conducted once the OFCA report has been reviewed,” Brunka said. “The hiring of the fire chief, as with all city personnel decisions, except for the city manager, city attorney and city auditor, will be finalized through an Administrative Order and does not require legislation from City Council.”