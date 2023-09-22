Lebanon school controversy over ice cream, student lunch accounts goes viral

A social media message Thursday from Lebanon’s Donovan Elementary School reminding parents that students with negative lunch account balances wouldn’t be able to purchase ice cream on Friday got a big community response. In fact it went viral on the internet with thousands of people locally and across the nation expressing outrage or weighing in.

The message stated “A student must have money on their account to purchase an ice cream. If a student has a negative balance, they will not be able to purchase an ice cream even if they bring their $1 for ice cream.”

The message also said students are only permitted to purchase one ice cream and are not permitted to buy ice cream for a friend. The schools don’t accept cash payments at the register.

However, the school, which serves third and fourth graders, sent out a message at 9:30 a.m. apologizing for the way this information was communicated.

“We understand this post lacked empathy. We are sorry for the way the message was communicated,” the school district post said. “The wording lacked empathy and sensitivity for students who have low or negative meal account balances. We work very hard to provide school lunches to students by removing barriers and eliminating the stigma associated with the lunch assistance program. This post inadvertently sent the message that we would embarrass students or turn them away for an issue outside their control. The message fell short of our values as a district and we sincerely apologize.”

So called school “lunch-shaming” has been a national topic of discussion in recent years. If parents who don’t qualify for free lunch don’t fund their students’ account, schools face a decision. Most end up giving the children in those cases some very basic, no-frills food to eat. In some school districts, donation funds have been set up to help children in those situations. Others have placed the responsibility on parents to get their accounts up-to-date.

Lebanon City Schools Superintendent Isaac Seevers said the ice cream Friday was not a special event and the district has sent out messages in the past reminding parents about negative balances in school lunch accounts.

“We take full responsibility and we will be providing treats for all the children today,” Seevers said. “We appreciate the outpouring for the kids.”

Seevers said he was “very surprised with the response and how widespread it became.”

“The message fell short of building community, building a respectful community, and building a responsible community and is not reflective of our district values,” he said.