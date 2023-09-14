Ohio report card ratings released for area school districts

New report card ratings released by the Ohio Department of Education today show several area districts like Bellbrook, Centerville, Oakwood and Springboro receiving the highest overall rating based on an 1- to 5-star rating, with 5-stars being the highest.

Ohio schools have not received an overall rating since 2019, when districts were given a letter grade. This year, districts were given an overall star rating for the first time.

ODE changed its grading system last year but phased in the overall rating for this year.

Here are some of the highlights from those overall ratings:

Five-star districts

The highest-rated schools looked slightly different than those who were given A ratings in the 2018-2019 school year, the last “normal” year before the pandemic began and the last year that ODE gave graded ratings.

Area schools that received five stars on the report card were Bellbrook, Centerville, Mason, Miami East, Oakwood, Springboro, Tipp City, Wayne Local and Yellow Springs.

In the 2018-2019 school year, Oakwood was given an A, but Centerville, Bellbrook, Miami East, Springboro and Wayne received Bs.

Lowest-rated districts

The lowest-rated area districts were Trotwood-Madison, Dayton Public, Middletown City, and Springfield City, which each received two stars and Jefferson Twp., which received 1.5 stars.

In the 2018-2019 school year, Trotwood and DPS received D ratings, and Jefferson Twp. received an F.

Other notable schools

One difference for the latest round of report cards was Mad River schools, which in 2018-2019 received a D rating from the state. This year, the district received three stars.

Huber Heights, which also received a D rating in 2018-2019, received 2.5 stars.

Kettering, Beavercreek and Northmont, three of the larger suburban school districts in the Dayton region, received 4.5 stars under the new rating system.

Vandalia-Butler and Valley View each received four stars.