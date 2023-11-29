Lebanon’s ‘Legacy’ project underway to improve athletic facilities

The Lebanon City School District announced the project in May, saying it will have a lasting impact on student-athletes and the community as a whole.

To fund Phase 1, Lebanon City Schools provided $2.5 million, the Warren County Soccer Association donated $240,000, and the Lebanon Athletic Boosters provided a cash donation along with a commitment for annual pledges over the next 10 years, according to district officials.

Explore Lebanon schools launch fundraising effort for athletic facilities project

Seevers said The Legacy Project is not tied to an operating levy or bond issue, and future phases are dependent on private support, corporate sponsors, and donations.

“The turf field installation is slated for completion in March 2024, allowing Lebanon lacrosse to open their season at their new home,” he said.

The school district is working with The Motz Group to lead the high school field conversion to synthetic turf, according to Seevers, continuing a 15-year partnership between the parties, including two field installations at VanDeGrift Stadium.

The Motz Group has done recent turf field projects at Warren County Sports Park and Makino Park, plus Fenwick, Springboro and Mason high schools.

In addition to the turf project at the Drake Road complex, Phase 1 also includes the replacement of the home bleachers and press box at VanDeGrift Stadium, located at 160 Miller Road.

The contract for the stadium project was been awarded to Sightlines Athletic Facilities. Demolition of the current structures will begin in December, with completion targeted for August 2024 to open the fall sports season in the updated facility, Seevers said.

Seevers said the district believes it has an obligation to ensure safe and up-to-date facilities that are inclusive to everyone in our community. The bleachers are nearing the end of their useful life and need to be updated to include handicap accessible ramps, seating and walkway handrails, he said.

Phase 2 includes additional upgrades at VanDeGrift Stadium, such as new restrooms, locker room, concession and visitor bleacher upgrades; baseball and softball diamond upgrades; and upgrades at Lebanon High School to include a new field house with locker rooms and restrooms, concessions, additional bleachers, a permanent marching band tower, a new press box, improved grass practice fields, and parking.

When completed, The Legacy Project will provide every outdoor varsity stadium sport a consistent space. Lebanon High School stadium will become the home for soccer and lacrosse for practice and competition. VanDeGrift Stadium will become the home for football and track and field for practice and competition.

Further information is available online: www.lebanonlegacyproject.com