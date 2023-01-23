Man accused of shooting in Franklin apartment

Colon said Byford’s girlfriend identified him for police.

Byford was booked into the Warren County Jail at 3 a.m. Monday, according to the jail website. He is being held on a $205,000 bond pending his arraignment in Franklin Municipal Court at 3 p.m. Tuesday .

Byford was charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation; both second degree felonies; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; driving under the influence and using weapons while intoxicated, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to Colon.

“I’m very happy with how our officers handled the incident and that no one was hurt,” he said.