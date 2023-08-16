BreakingNews
Man receives life sentence for raping child in Warren County hotel

A Warren County judge sentenced a Cincinnati man to life in prison for the rape of a seven-year-old child.

Warren County Prosecutor David. P. Fornshell said Tyler J. Hagens, 27, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to one count of rape, a felony in the first degree; and eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, each a felony of the second degree.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced Hagens to life in prison. Hagens will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Fornshell said in April 2023, Hagens reserved a room at a Deerfield Township hotel and sexually assaulted the seven-year-old girl and created at least four videos of the sexual assault. When the victim returned home the next morning, she told her mother of the sexual abuse and showed her the video recordings sent to her by the defendant. The mother called the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who immediately began their investigation.

Hagens has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender, requiring him to register with the Sheriff’s office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

