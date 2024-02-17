Miami Twp. puts assistant police chief Etter on leave; hearing is next step

Township claims he failed to investigate a harassment claim and a racism claim from a judge, among other allegations

Miami Twp. trustees on Friday approved internal disciplinary charges against assistant police chief Jason Etter and put him on paid administrative leave.

Etter was originally scheduled for a disciplinary hearing Tuesday, Feb. 20, but that hearing has been postponed, with a new date not yet determined. Etter could not be reached for comment. Miami Twp. Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. declined to comment on the matter.

In the notice of charges approved by the trustees on Friday, Etter is accused of violating police department general orders and the township’s personnel policies.

Two nonfeasance charges and a misconduct in office/malfeasance charge stem from statements Etter made Oct. 4, according to the notice of charges. The document says Etter was aware that day of a harassment claim, and aware of a judge’s allegations of racism by an employee, and failed to investigate either. It also says he derided and gossiped about members of the police department.

A final malfeasance charge was from Dec. 7, according to the notice of charges, when multiple individuals alleged Etter “was generally condescending, misogynistic, and rude” and that he “regularly used unprofessional language which was not appropriate for the situation.”

According to the document obtained by the Dayton Daily News, the investigation began around that same day, Dec. 7. Investigators interviewed Etter and others, and reviewed an audio recording between Etter and another person, whose name was redacted.

Etter began working for Miami Twp. police in May 2000. In August 2020, Etter was promoted from sergeant to the newly created position of professional standards lieutenant, supervising a detective sergeant and seven civilian employees. In June 2023, Etter moved up the ranks from lieutenant to assistant chief.

