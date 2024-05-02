New Fairborn park to consolidate memorials, honor military veterans

Community Content
By
0 minutes ago
X

Work is progressing to create Fairborn Memorial Park, a 2.5-acre site to honor military veterans, law enforcement personnel, city employees and possibly notable residents.

The goal is to have bricks and benches installed within the next few months at the 221 N. Central Ave., near where the city’s veterans’ memorial has been moved from its longtime spot at the center of town, said Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick, a founding member of the Fairborn Military Veteran’s Memorial Project Committee.

That change came last year after the veterans’ memorial, which had been located on an island in the intersection of Central and Main Street for decades, was damaged several times by automobiles.

The new site will help consolidate a variety of memorials and is part of the route for the city’s annual Independence Day parade, Kirkpatrick said.

ExplorePOPULAR: U.S. News ranks Oakwood in Ohio’s top 10 high schools; 12 other locals in top 100

It will also be a safer, more convenient spot for the veterans’ monument and demonstrates a long-term commitment to honoring those who have served their country, city officials have said.

“Fairborn’s a military town. We’re one of the communities that borders Wright-Patt Air Force Base,” Kirkpatrick said. “A lot of our residents are either veterans or have been employed at Wright-Patt.

“And it’s an opportunity to honor those people who have been a Wright-Patt community who are members of Fairborn. It’s a great way to recognize their contributions to the base and to the defense of our country,” he added.

Work on the park is being done in phases. It will also include memorials for former Fairborn Parks & Recreation Director Alicia Eckhart and former Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, a walking path and space for future memorials, according to the city.

ExploreRELATED: Fairborn military veterans memorial moving from city’s center, new site being built

The park may also one day be a site to honor the Legends of Fairborn, a local historical society program that remembers notable residents with plaques now at the city’s senior center, Kirkpatrick said.

Meanwhile, the city has been seeking bids for the park’s construction. The bids are due May 8, according to Fairborn records.

While the city does not have a cost estimate at this time, Fairborn two years ago approved $500,000 for the park’s construction to be funded by its American Rescue Plan Act money, which totaled about $6.8 million.

Nearly $200,000 more has been raised through the purchase of bricks honoring fallen military veterans and donations, Kirkpatrick said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering Army dad surprises kids at school, returning after seven months away

The Fairborn Veterans Memorial Project has more than 130 individuals, couples, groups and businesses listed as sponsors.

More than 80 donors are listed on the project’s website as those obtaining bricks.

The fund-raising helped pay for the new vets’ memorial, a five-sided obelisk honoring the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy, Kirkpatrick said.

Despite the damage caused to the former memorial, the black granite blocks featuring the logos of the branches of each service were salvaged and will be part of the new memorial’s design, he said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering native Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson, gives city arts center $100K
In Other News
1
How a community garden is helping provide healthy foods in Dayton...
2
Kroger agrees to sell more stores to satisfy regulators
3
Express files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announces store...
4
How to get a rare glimpse of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family’s Oakwood...
5
Kettering, with Smokey Bear ties, gets special tree from ODNR...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top