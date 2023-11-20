Oakwood holiday lights display dispute has city, resident at odds

The city and an Oakwood resident are at odds over a large, holiday lights display that this year extends beyond her property.

The display on Wonderly Avenue has been a project for about five years for Jessica Myers and her family, whic started it at their previous home on Shroyer Road because her family “cherished the magic and nostalgia of Christmas.”

But arches added this year on the sidewalk in front of the home are in the public right-of-way, a city violation, Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques said.

“People are free to decorate their property however they see fit,” he said. “The problem is they’re decorating property that is not theirs. They’re decorating the public sidewalk.”

The arches have been taken down for the time being, Myers said Monday.

“My understanding is that she believes she has some sort of permission to do this,” Jacques said. “There is no such permission … I’m not even sure what she is referring to.”

Myers said she was told by the city earlier this year that her plans for the display were acceptable.

She has started an online petition urging support “challenging this prohibition” to “continue illuminating hearts with its festive glow.”

The petition had more than 1,700 signatures Monday morning with the goal of getting 2,500 names.