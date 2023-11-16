JUST IN: Kettering to consider freeze on recreational marijuana businesses

Kettering plans to consider a freeze on recreational marijuana businesses, in the wake of Ohioans passing Issue 2 in the Nov. 7 election, according to the city.

A proposed nine-month moratorium is set to be addressed by Kettering City Council on Nov. 28, which is before the legalization for recreational cannabis takes effect Dec. 7, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

Kettering already prohibits medical marijuana businesses, Bergstresser said.

Issue 2 was approved Nov. 7, legalizing possession and home growing of marijuana while creating the Division of Cannabis Control, which will eventually allow the regulated sale and purchase of recreational marijuana products.

Kettering Council’s passage of a moratorium would allow the city “time to understand what the new state regulations are going to look like,” Bergstresser said.

“It gives us time to analyze the potential impacts of cannabis operations in Kettering,” he added. “And whichever direction we’re given — whether to prohibit it or allow those types of business operations — it gives city staff enough time to draft proposed regulations and our own ordinance that would govern that type of activity.”

The new law will permit Ohioans over the age of 21 to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in plant form or up to 15 grams in extract form and to grow up to six marijuana plants per adult (capped at 12 plants per household).

The Division of Cannabis Control has nine months to establish its rules and licensing guidelines, but that timeline could be altered if Ohio lawmakers decide to amend Issue 2, an issue that is already being discussed at the statehouse.