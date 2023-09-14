Pavement work planned tonight on I-75 south in Warren County

There will be a double-lane closure tonight on Interstate 75 south in Warren County for pavement work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 10 p.m., a double-lane closure will be in place on I-75 south, from Ohio 123 (Exit 36) to Ohio 122 (Exit 32), until 5 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

